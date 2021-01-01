Wanyama's Montreal lose to Mokotjo’s FC Cincinnati

The Kenya international was in action from start to finish as Wilfried Nancy’s men lost at home to the Orange and Blue despite taking the lead

Victor Wanyama’s Montreal recorded a 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati in Saturday’s Major League Soccer outing.

The hosts were the first to score, however, they surrendered their lead to suffer their third defeat of the 2021 campaign.

Following a 1-0 defeat at Atlanta United last time out – where Marcelino Moreno’s last-gasp effort settled the encounter – Montreal were hoping to bounce back against the Orange and Blue.



Nonetheless, they were stunned by the visitors – who came into the game having failed to win any of their last four outings in all competitions.

In the keenly contested encounter at the Saputo Stadium, Montreal dominated all departments of the game, albeit, they were unable to get the goals against Jaap Stam’s side.

Cincinnati were satisfied with their defensive approach while relying on counter-attacks when going upfront.

At the end of the first half, the result stood at 0-0 as Nancy’s men paid for their wastefulness in front of goal.

United States of America midfielder Djordje Mihailovic gave Montreal a 56th-minute lead thanks to an assist from Romell Quioto.

Receiving a pass from Honduras international Quioto, Mihailovic tapped the ball past goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.

Twenty minutes before full time, Stam’s men leveled matters through substitute Jurgen Locadia with 20 minutes left to play. The Dutch star who is on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion headed past goalkeeper Clement Diop with a well-taken corner kick by Geoff Cameron.

Four minutes before full time, Gustavo Vallecilla sealed the win for the visitors – with the assist credited to Ronald Matarrita.

Alongside goalkeeper Diop, Kenyan star Wanyama was in action but could do little in helping his team avoid defeat. He was cautioned by referee Fotis Bazakos in the 89th minute, while Nigerian star Sunusi Ibrahim was brought in for Joel Waterman in the 78th minute.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Ugandan defender Mustafa Kizza was an unused substitute by manager Nancy.

For Cincinnati, South Africa international Kamohelo Mokotjo and Ghana’s Isaac Atanga were missing in action.

With this defeat, Montreal dropped to fifth in the MLS Eastern log having accrued eight points from seven games. Whereas, Cincinnati moved from the base to 13th position with four points from just five games.