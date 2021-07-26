Wanyama’s CF Montreal lose to New England Revolution in MLS

The Kenya international was in action from start to finish as Wilfried Nancy’s men lost to Gustavo Bou's double

Victor Wanyama’s CF Montreal recorded a 2-1 defeat to New England Revolution in Sunday’s Major League Soccer outing.

A double from Argentine Gustavo Bou, in the 29th and 73rd minute, was enough to hand Wanyama’s side a second straight defeat in the top-flight despite Djordje Mihailovic pulling a goal back in the 79th minute.

The 30-year-old captained the side at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but it was Bou who opened the scoring after his shot from 25-yards out beat Montreal keeper James Pantemis as it hit the crossbar before rolling into an empty net.

Montreal then tried to level matters as Wanyama was involved in their best chance of the first half, the Kenyan international teeing up Đorde Mihailovic, but the American forward shot wide from a scoring position.

New England, who were missing three important players — Matt Turner, Henry Kessler, and Tajon Buchanan– had to wait until the second half to double their lead as Bou completed his double with a fine finish to the right corner of the net.

On s'incline dans un match serré contre le @NERevolution.



Comeback falls short.

Montreal then reduced the deficit courtesy of Mihailovic but despite applying more pressure for a draw, they did not succeed as New England stayed tight at the back to run away with maximum points.

Meanwhile, Uganda midfielder Mustafa Kiiza featured in the game as a second-half substitute.

Speaking after the game, Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy blamed the defeat on his team’s failure to use the chances they created.

“I think we played a very good game. We had a lot of chances, but we didn't know how to put them,” Nancy told the club’s official website.

“We were in trouble for a while, but we were able to bounce back. We had a good match against the first team of our association. You have to look at the good things that we have done and look for the next games.

“We have not given up. We felt we were close to getting back into the game.”

On his part, Montreal defender Rudy Camacho said: “We are always disappointed after a loss. It was not an easy game. We made a few more mistakes and could have done better on some occasions.

“We could have had a better result against one of the best teams in the East. They have two or three key players who can make a difference. We are still on the right track.”

Montreal will next face Inter Miami on Sunday.