Wales Women vs Germany Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Wales and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will take on Wales in the final matchday of the UEFA Women's Nations League group stage at the Swansea Stadium on Tuesday. Germany are tied on 12 points alongside Denmark at the top of the table whereas Wales are at the bottom, having lost all their five matches so far.

Germany will be looking to make it five wins in a row with a win over Wales. They began the campaign with a defeat against Denmark but have since put together four consecutive victories. Wales have struggled to find any sort of rhythm in their game and anything other than a defeat will be a shock result.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wales vs Germany kick-off time

Date: December 5 2023 Kick-off time: 6.30pm GMT Venue: Swansea Stadium

Wales will take on Germany at the Swansea Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6.30pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Wales vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The game between Wales and Germany will be shown live on BBC in the United Kingdom. Highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Unfortunately, Leicester City forward Hannah Cain will be absent from the game. She recently suffered a torn ACL in her left leg, having previously experienced the same injury in her right leg.

“I’m pretty confident that she will come back better than ever. It’s obviously devastating news for us. Our first reaction is to support Hannah first and foremost," Wales boss Gemma Grainger said.

Wales predicted XI: O. Clark, R. Roberts, G. Evans, L. Woodham, J. Fishlock, S. Ingle, R. Rowe, H. Ladd, A. James, K. Green, C. Holland

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Sullivan, Clark, Middleton-Patel Defenders: Ingle, Ladd, Roberts, Evans, Morgan, Woodham, Morgan Midfielders: Fishlock, James, Estcourt, Green, Holland, Jones, Filbey, Griffiths, Rogers, Jones Forwards: Green, Rowe, Hughes, Powell, McAteer

Germany team news

Germany have no fresh injury issues ahead of their final group game. They will be looking to wrap up the group campaign with a win to confirm their spot at the top of the table.

Klara Buhl is the leading goalscorer in the squad in this group stage with four goals to her name and she will hope to add to her tally.

Germany predicted XI: M. Frohms, M. Hegering, K. Hendrich, G. Gwinn, S. Linder, S. Huth, S. Däbritz, S. Lohmann, S. Nüsken, A. Popp, K. Bühl

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frohms, Berger, Johannes Defenders: Linder, Hendrich, Kleinherne, Hegering, Gwinn, Krumbiegel, Doorsoun Midfielders: Nüsken, Lohmann, Däbritz, Lattwein, Dallmann, Senß, Brand Forwards: Petermann, Huth, Popp, Anyomi, Bühl

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Germany 5-1 Wales Women's Nations League May 2008 Germany 4-0 Wales Women's Euros May 2007 Wales 0-6 Germany Women's Euros

Useful links