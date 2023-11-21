Wales vs Turkey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Wales and Turkey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales need a win over Turkey on Tuesday to keep their direct qualification hopes alive from Group D of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Apart from beating Turkey, Rob Page's men will also need a favour from Croatia in terms of the latter dropping points against Armenia in the final group stage matchday. It would have been in Wales' hands had they managed to beat Armenia, but the Dragons drew the game 1-1.

Meanwhile, Vincenzo Montella's side have already secured an automatic qualification spot for next year's Euros.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wales vs Turkey kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Wales and Turkey will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on November 21 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wales vs Turkey online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live on Viaplay Sports 1, S4C, S4C Online, BBC iPlayer and the Viaplay app in the UK.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Page is likely to start Brennan Johnson in place of either David Brooks or Harry Wilson, while Aaron Ramsey remains out of action. So, Ben Davies will captain the side.

Tom Lockyer will slot in at the back given that Chris Mepham is suspended due to accumulated bookings.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Lockyer, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, J. James, Ampadu, Williams; Johnson, Wilson; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, King Defenders: Davies, Roberts, Rodon, Williams, Lockyer, Cabango, Huggins, Dasilva Midfielders: Wilson, Ampadu, Morrell, Brooks, J. James, Sheehan Forwards: D. James, Moore, Johnson, Bradshaw, Broadhead, Cullen

Turkey team news

Teenager Kenan Yildiz will hope to keep his place at left-back, while the likes of Salih Ozcan, Kerem Akturkoglu and Baris Alper Yilmaz can all return to the XI.

Midfielder Emre Akbaba can also see himself in the midfield again as Inter man Hakan Calhanoglu has stayed back in Italy due to illness.

Turkey possible XI: Altay; Celik, Bardakci, Kabak, Kadioglu; Akbaba, Ozcan, Yuksek; Akturkoglu, Yilmaz, Yildiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir, Ozbir Defenders: Soyunco, Ayhan, Celik, Kabak, Kadioglu, Elmali, Ozkacar, R. Yilmaz, Bardakci, Akaydin Midfielders: Ozcan, Yuksek, Omur, Kutlu, Akbaba, Ozdemir Forwards: Yazici, Kahveci, Akturkoglu, B. Yilmaz, Yildirim, Sari, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 19, 2023 Turkey 2-0 Wales UEFA European Championship Qualifiers June 16, 2021 Turkey 0-2 Wales UEFA European Championship Qualifiers August 20, 1997 Turkey 6-4 Wales UEFA World Cup Qualifiers December 14, 1996 Wales 0-0 Turkey UEFA World Cup Qualifiers March 25, 1981 Turkey 0-1 Wales UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links