Wales vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the International friendly match between Wales and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales are preparing for the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they take on South Korea in an international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

After back-to-back defeats in their last set of European Championship qualification games in June, Rob Page's side will resume their Group D (W1 D1 L2) run against Latvia next week.

Whereas Jurgen Klinsmann would eye for his first win as South Korea boss. The Tigers of Asia, who will be involved in the 2026 World Cup qualification from the AFC region later this year, last registered a 1-1 draw with El Salvador.

Wales vs South Korea kick-off time

Date: September 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The international friendly match Wales and South Korea will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It will kick off at 7:45pm BST on September 7 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wales vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live on BBC iPlayer, S4C, S4C Online and Viaplay Sports Online.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Defender Tom Lockyer and midfielder Dan James are ruled out on account of knocks for this one, while Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo has been called up after initially being left out of Page's squad.

Josh Sheehan also makes a return to the squad for the first time since 2021, while the likes of Tom King, Morgan Fox and Liam Cullen will be looking to make their senior international debuts.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Ampadu, Ramsey; Brooks, Wilson, Broadhead; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hennessey, Ward, A. Davies Defenders: King, B. Davies, Fox, Rodon, Cabango, Mepham Midfielders: Williams, Roberts, Burns, Ampadu, Sheehan, Morrell, Wilson, Ramsey, Moore, Broadhead Forwards: Johnson, Brooks, Bradshaw, Cullen, Matondo

South Korea team news

PSG's Lee Kang-in continues to recover from a muscle problem and has stayed with his club, hence kept out of the squad.

Meanwhile, Kim Jun-hong, Kim Ji-soo, Lee Soon-min and Yang Hyun-jun make for the uncapped quartet in the squad.

Captain Son Heung-min is coming off scoring a hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-2 win over Burnley last weekend.

South Korea possible XI: Seung-gyu; Young-woo, Seung-hyun, Min-jae, Ki-jee; Hee-chan, Yong-woo, In-beom, Jae-sung; Ui-jo, Heung-min

Position Players Goalkeepers: Seung-gyu, Hyeon-woo, Jun-hong Defenders: Young-gwon, Min-jae, Seung-hyun, Ki-je, Sang-woo, Hyeong-beom, Ju-sung, Young-woo, Ji-soo Midfielders: Heung-min, Jae-sung, Hee-chan, In-beom, Dong-gyeong, Hyun-seok, Yong-woo, Soon-min, Hyun-jun Forwards: Ui-jo, Gue-sung, Hyeon-gyu

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

