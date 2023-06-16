Wales vs Armenia: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Wales and Armenia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales will face Armenia in their third Euro 2024 qualification group stage fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday. The teams are competing in Group D and Wales are currently in second place in the group, while Armenia are fourth.

Wales are the favourites to win the match, as they have a better team. However, both teams have struggled to pick up wins this year.

Wales have struggled since beating Ukraine to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. They only ended a nine-match winless run with a win over Latvia in their previous outing. Armenia are currently on a nine-game winless run of their own and will need a big performance if they are to cause Wales trouble.

The match between Wales and Armenia is a crucial one for both teams, as the winner will move closer to qualification.

Wales vs Armenia kick-off time

Date: June 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 19.45 BST Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The Euro 2024 qualifier between Wales and Armenia will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 19.45 BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Wales vs Armenia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on S4C and Viaplay Sports 2 for fans in the UK. You can also stream the match while live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Wales team news

Rob Page's squad consists of several players who have participated in both qualifying matches, and it is likely that the Wales manager will rely on a similar lineup. Aaron Ramsey is set to lead the team as captain again, following the retirement of former skipper Gareth Bale.

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams has played the last two group stage games and is expected to be included in the Dragons' lineup once again.

After his winning goal against Latvia, striker Kieffer Moore is also expected to start the match in Cardiff.

Wales predicted XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Wilson, Morrell, Ampadu, James; Ramsey; Moore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies Defenders: Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Morgan Fox, Joe Low Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Morrell, David Brooks, Oli Cooper, Jordan James, Luke Harris Forwards: Daniel James, Kieffer Moore, Brennan Johnson, Tom Bradshaw, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Cullen

Armenia team news

Armenia do not have any new injury concerns. However, Oleksandr Petrakov's squad will be missing the skilled midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who retired from international football in March 2022.

Varazdat Haroyan is expected to captain the visiting team, while Norberto Briasco is likely to retain his position as the centre-forward.

Armenia predicted XI: Beglaryan; Hovhannisyan, Harutyunyan, Haroyan, Voskanyan, Tiknizyan; Barseghyan, Iwu, Spertsyan, Zelarayan; Briasco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arsen Beglaryan, Stanislav Buchnev, Ognjen Čančarević Defenders: Kamo Hovhannisyan, Varazdat Haroyan, Taron Voskanyan, André Calisir, Styopa Mkrtchyan, Zhirayr Margaryan, Nair Tiknizyan, Georgy Arutyunyan, Erik Piloyan, Sergey Muradyan Midfielders: Tigran Barseghyan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Khoren Bayramyan, Eduard Spertsyan, Artak Dashyan, Zhirayr Shaghoyan, Wbeymar Angulo, Lucas Zelarayán, Hovhannes Harutyunyan, Artur Serobyan, Ugochukwu Iwu, David Davidyan Forwards: Norberto Briasco, Artur Miranyan, Grant-Leon Ranos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2001 Wales 0-0 Armenia World Cup qualifiers March 2001 Armenia 2-2 Wales World Cup qualifiers

