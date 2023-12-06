Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Villarreal and Maccabi Haifa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Villarreal are set to play hosts to Maccabi Haifa in a rescheduled Europa League fixture at El Madrigal on Wednesday.

The Spanish side can go atop Group F with a win and ensure that things are in their own hands ahead of current leaders Rennes in the final gameweek in the group stage.

On the other hand, the Greens from the Carmel can all but only qualify for the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs.

Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: El Madrigal

The UEFA Europa League match between Villarreal and Maccabi Haifa will be played at Estadi de la Ceramica - also known as El Madrigal - in Villarreal, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on December 6 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

Dani Parejo and Alberto Moreno emerge as doubts after being forced off in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Sevilla, while Aissa Mandi, Denis Suarez and Yeremy Pino are already ruled out through injuries.

It is uncertain whether or not Alexander Sorloth will be available either, while the Yellow Submarine boss Marcelino may need to resort to rotating his squad.

The likes of Matteo Gabbia, Etienne Capoue, Manu Trigueros, Ilias Akhomach and Ben Brereton Diaz are all expected to feature from the outset on Wednesday.

Villarreal possible XI: Reina; Foyth, Gabbia, Cuenca, Pedraza; Akhomach, Comesana, Capoue, Trigueros; Baena, Brereton Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jorgensen, Reina Defenders: Gabbia, Cuenca, Albiol, Pedraza, A. Moreno, Foyth, Femenia, Altimira Midfielders: Terrats, Capoue, Coquelin, Comesana, Parejo, Trigeuros, Baena Forwards: G. Moreno, Sorloth, Morales, Brereton Diaz, Akhomach

Maccabi Haifa team news

Defender Shon Goldberg is expected to remain unavailable for selection after missing the club's last two outings, with midfielder Show also set to miss out after picking a knock in the Rennes defeat last week.

Meanwhile, manager Messay Dego will be banking on Frantzdy Pierrot to deliver the goods upfront.

Maccabi Haifa possible XI: Kaiuf; Sundgren, Seck, Simic, Cornud; Mohamed, Jaber; Khalaili, Chery, Hajaj; Pierrot.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nitzan, Kaiuf, Fucs, Shavit Defenders: Seck, Simic, Gershon, Cornud, Menahem, Sundgren, Kandil, Feingold Midfielders: Mohamed, Naor, Katari, Amer, Jaber, Hajaj, Saba, Chery, Refaelov, Haziza, Shibli Forwards: Pierrot, Podgoreanu, David, Shuranov, Khalaili

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 9, 2023 Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Villarreal UEFA Europa League

