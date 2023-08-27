Villarreal vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona and Villarreal will be looking for their second straight wins in La Liga when they clash at El Madrigal on Sunday.

Xavi's men kicked off their league title defense with a goalless draw against Getafe before beating Cadiz 2-0 at courtesy of goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres.

On the other hand, the Yellow Submarine responded to a 2-1 loss to Real Betis with a 1-0 victory against Mallorca.

Villarreal vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST Venue: El Madrigal

The Spanish Primera Division match between Villarreal and Barcelona will be played at the El Madrigal football stadium in Villarreal, Spain.

It will kick off at 4:30pm BST on August 27 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Villarreal team news

As Alberto Moreno and Francis Coquelin continue to remain sidelined through injuries, Villarreal boss Quique Setien is likely to field a lineup similar to the one that defeated Mallorca.

Yeremy Pino is a big doubt, and Ben Brereton Diaz can see himself start alongside Alexander Sorloth and Gerard Moreno in the final third.

Meanwhile, Denis Suarez and Ilias Akhomach will also be raring to play a part against their former side.

Villarreal possible XI: Jorgensen; Foyth, Gabbia, Cuenca, Pedraza; Terrats, Parejo, Baena; G. Moreno, Sorloth, Brereton Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jorgensen, Reina Defenders: Gabbia, Cuenca, Mandi, Albiol, Pedraza, Foyth, Femenia Midfielders: Terrats, Capoue, Comesana, Parejo, Trigeuros, Baena, Suarez Forwards: G. Moreno, Sorloth, Morales, Brereton Diaz, Pino, Akhomach

Barcelona team news

Pau Curbasi has earned his first ever call-up to the senior team, while Ronald Araujo and Inigo Martinez continue to remain sidelined through injuries. Martinez is yet to be registered by La Liga as well.

Raphinha will serve the second game out of the two-game ban after seeing red against Getafe, whereas Pedri has a thigh problem.

With Lamine Yamal continuing in the XI, Gavi will start further up and Pedri's absence could be filled by Ferran Torres alongside Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, De Jong; Yamal, Romeu, Gundogan, Balde; Gavi, Lewandowski, Torres

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Astralaga, Kochen Defenders: Christensen, Alonso, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Cubarsi Midfielders: Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan, Casado, Fermin Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ezzalzouli, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 12, 2023 Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona La Liga Oct 20, 2022 Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal La Liga May 22, 2022 Barcelona 0-2 Villarreal La Liga Nov 27, 2021 Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona La Liga Apr 25, 2021 Villarreal 1-2 Barcelona La Liga

