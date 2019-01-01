Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation management

The 20-year-old becomes the first Nigerian and second African player to associate with the sports management agency owned by the rap icon

forward Samuel Chukwueze has joined Roc Nation Sports, a subsidiary of Jay-Z's Roc Nation - an entertainment company.

Chukwueze joins duo Romelu Lukaku and Eric Bailly, 's Axel Witsel and defender Jerome Boateng in the list of football stars associated with the brand.

Aside from football, Roc Nation sports houses stars in baseball, athletics, basketball, American football and boxing.

The international had a breakthrough season in the Spanish LaLiga last season with Villarreal, scoring five goals in 26 games.

He also featured for the Super Eagles at the 2019 in , where he scored a goal in six matches.

Chukwueze is currently on an extended holiday and yet to join his Villarreal teammates for pre-season training after his recent international commitments.

He will be hoping to be back in Javier Calleja's team ahead of their league opener against Granada on August 17.