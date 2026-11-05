Viktor's justice! Gyokeres answers critics with masterclass performance in Prague

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres expressed his delight after delivering a goal and an assist in the Gunners' 2-1 Champions League win at Slavia Prague. The Swedish international took his tally to 16 goal involvements in 25 competition appearances.
Gyokeres delivers decisive masterclass in Prague
Viktor Gyokeres produced a starring performance to guide Arsenal to a 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague. The Swedish forward provided a clever through ball for Noni Madueke's opener before curling home a sublime individual effort before half-time.
The display marked Gyokeres' fifth goal involvement in his last five appearances across all competitions.
He has now been directly involved in 16 goals across 25 career Champions League matches, recording 12 goals and four assists.
Slide 2: Swede relishes attacking output despite second-half slump
Speaking after the final whistle, Gyokeres reflected on his match-winning contribution while acknowledging the contrast between the two halves. "I feel very good. Obviously, I’m happy with the win and to contribute to the two goals," Gyokeres stated.
"So, a good feeling in the first half - and then obviously in the second half, with how that went, maybe the feeling isn’t as good right now. But overall, if you look at the first half, it’s a good feeling."
"It’s my job as a striker and of course I want to contribute every game when I’m on the pitch and want to be involved as much as I can in attacks," he added.
Slide 3: Arteta praises tactical connection and movement
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta lauded Gyokeres' intelligence in movement, noting how he exploited Slavia's man-marking system. "He did that really well, understood really well when to appear, when to threaten, because they leave people, they follow man-to-man in the midfield," Arteta explained.
"When I said he was really connected to the team, that was another example. I thought he had a great performance alongside the goal and assist."
"The players need to impact the game like he has done today when they get the opportunity," the manager emphasized.
Slide 4: Striker targets continuous improvement with Gunners
Gyokeres remains focused on pushing Arsenal further as they build momentum across domestic and European competitions. "So far we’ve had a good run in the Champions League and in the league as well," Gyokeres noted.
"At the stage we’re in right now, we’re in a good spot, but I think we’re all clear on what we can improve and what we need to do to take the next step."
Gyokeres will look to maintain his starting spot when Arsenal host Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.