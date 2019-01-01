VIDEO: Raheem Sterling and Moussa Marega - The Ones to Watch in UEFA Champions League

Sterling and Marega are vital to their respective side's hopes in the UEFA Champions League

The UEFA quarter-finals are set to come to a thrilling end, with four European heavyweights looking to join and in the semi-finals.

But who will rise up above the rest and be crowned the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week, sponsored by Banco Santander?

Raheem Sterling has been in magnificent form for this season, and he will need to be at his brilliant best for Pep Guardiola's side, who face a side carrying a 1-0 lead from the previous leg.

The international has completed an impressive 31 dribbles in this season's UCL - no player remaining in the competition has completed more.

In the other clash, striker Moussa Marega will hope to lead his side to an upset over , who hold a 2-0 advantage following the first leg at Anfield.

Marega has scored in each of Porto's four UCL home games this season, and will be intent on carrying on that run.

Santander MD9 Video 4 ENG.mp4 Raheem Sterling ❄️ Moussa Marega 🌈 Another superstar? Who will be gunning for UEFA Champions League Player of the Week glory tonight? ✨ Posted by Football Santander on Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Voting for Player of the Week opens on Thursday.

Follow Football Santander on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for continued coverage of the UEFA Champions League.