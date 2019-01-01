VIDEO: Mamelodi Sundowns lose to Wydad Casablanca in Rabat

Mohammed Nahiri's second half goal was all Wydad Casablanca needed to hand Sundowns a second Group A defeat.

A well-struck long shot by Nahiri was the difference between and Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah on Saturday.

Nahiri beat a hapless Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango from long range just after the hour mark to deny Sundowns finish as Group A leaders although they proceeded to the quarter-finals.