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Video: Jeddah United players rebel against Conceição ahead of their trip to Asia

Al Ittihad vs Al-Wahda
Al Ittihad
Al-Wahda
AFC Champions League Elite
S. Conceicao
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Portugal

The Portuguese coach has sparked a rift within the Saudi club.

Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição has created a rift at Al-Ittihad Jeddah, with player unrest reported ahead of the club’s AFC Champions League Elite play-off campaign.

Al-Ittihad kick off their Elite League run next Tuesday, when they host UAE side Al-Wahda at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in the round of 16.

Saudi media personality Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi told the “Nadina” programme on MBC1: “On the second day of Eid al-Fitr, the board met to dismiss Conceição as Al-Ittihad manager.”

He added: “The decision was pushed by sporting director Ramón Planes, but club president Fahd Sindi disagreed.”

Sindi favoured retaining the coach and persuaded Planes that a mid-season dismissal would create unnecessary instability.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Wahda crest
Al-Wahda
ALW

At the time, reports suggested that Planes himself might be sacked, until the sporting director reversed his stance on dismissing the manager.

Al-Hamidi also detailed dramatic behind-the-scenes events after the team’s 4-3 loss to Neom in Wednesday’s 29th-round Roshen League match.

He added that, after the loss to Neom, Conceição delivered a blistering dressing-room speech that the players rejected, prompting them to appeal to the hierarchy for change.

Since replacing Laurent Blanc last October, Conceição has overseen 33 matches, posting 17 wins, seven draws and nine losses.

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