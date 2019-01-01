VIDEO: How Orlando Pirates were denied a Caf Champions League quarter-final place by Horoya
Backpagepix
Pirates will not further participate in the Caf Champions League following a 2-1 Group B defeat to Horoya away in Conakry.
After a goalless first half, Pirates succumbed to Abdoulaye Paye Camara and Boniface Haba's goals as their bid for a second Champions League crown were dashed.
Justin Shonga's injury time goal for Milutin Sredojevic's men was too late to inspire a comeback for the Bucs exited the tournemnt with four points outside their group's top-two.
Check out what happened.
📽 HIGHLIGHTS .. Horoya 2-1 Orlando Pirates— CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2019
Matchday 6 #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/uQeBeBdwGc