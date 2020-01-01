Video: Benfica fan honours pledge to run 1km in the nude after Weigl signing

Social media is a dangerous place to make football-related promises as one supporter has found out the hard way

fan Duarte Mendes has honoured a promise made on Twitter to run one kilometre naked after the club managed to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl.

The 24-year-old surprisingly turned down the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in favour of a move to earlier this month.

Prior to officially signing for Benfica however, Mendes couldn't fathom Weigl actually making the move and took to social media to express his doubt with an unfortunate promise should it somehow happen.

"Hello Portugal, my name is Duarte Mendes and as you know, on December 17 I wrote on Twitter 'If Weigl comes to Benfica I run 1km naked'. Today, I'm here to do that," he said in a video posted to social media.

"God forgives, but Julian doesn't."

After signing for Benfica, Weigl re-tweeted Mendes' initial promise to do a nude run with the caption "Go!!!", leaving the fan with little option but to honour his tweet.

True to his word, Mendes completed the run and got the extensive footage to prove it.

"I'm tired but very, very happy because the goal was accomplished," Mendes said after the run.

"My promise was kept and now it's time to enjoy the moment. This feeling is incredible.

"To Weigl: I love you. I hope you have lots of success in Benfica. If possible a Benfica kit signed by you and a big hug to you."

After seeing Mendes live up to his promise, Weigl has confirmed the Benfica fan will be getting his shirt, with the midfielder in line to play his first game for the club on January 10 against Aves in Primeira Liga.

Benfica currently lead the league by four points after 15 games with Weigl set to strengthen their chances of defending the domestic title.

Weigl has spent his entire career in his native , breaking out with 1860 Munich before signing for Dortmund in 2015.