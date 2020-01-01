VIDEO: Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller takes worst corner ever

The versatile attacker endured an embarrassing moment in his side's DFB Pokal victory over Schalke this week

Thomas Muller is good at a lot of things on a football pitch.

The star has impressive stamina, a tendency to always pop up in the right position in front of goal and has a great eye for his team-mates.

Taking a corner-kick, however, appears to be something the 30-year-old hasn't mastered quite yet.

Even though Bayern beat 1-0 in this week's DFB Pokal quarter-final, it was a night to forget for Muller as he was responsible for quite possible the worst corner in the history of the game.