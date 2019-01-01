Vidal not questioning Barcelona's proposed Neymar bid

Pep Guardiola doubts whether the Brazilian would be a success in a second spell at Camp Nou, but a man already there is not prepared to query the idea

Arturo Vidal holds no concerns about pursuing Neymar as the Brazilian's return to Camp Nou reportedly edges closer.

Reports in indicate the two parties are growing increasingly optimistic of pushing through an agreement with .

The 27-year-old enjoyed four successful seasons in his first stint at Camp Nou but questions have been raised about the wisdom of a reunion.

Ex-Barca boss Pep Guardiola pondered whether Neymar would return as the "same person" but midfielder Vidal, who is away on Copa America duty with , is not about to question his club's decisions.

"I am already playing with the best in Barcelona, and if Barcelona want Neymar that is none of my business," Vidal said.

"I am focused on the national team, on trying to win this tournament, then to get some rest.

"There are people in Barcelona in charge of those matters."

Vidal and Chile, winners of the past two Copa America tournaments, are preparing for a crunch semi-final date with Peru in Porto Alegre.

The dynamic former man and team-mate Charles Aranguiz will have to be on their best behaviour after each picked up a yellow card in the quarter-final victory .

Another on Wednesday would mean a suspension for the final, should favourites Chile overcome their less experienced opponents.

Vidal said: "Neither me nor Charles are worried about our bookings.

"If we have to give our lives out there, if we have to risk another yellow card we will do it.

"Our most important goal is to produce the best game in this tournament for the team so we can reach the final."