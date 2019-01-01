Victor Wanyama to fly family to Spain to watch Uefa Champions League final

The Kenyan captain is expected to feature for the North London side as they take on English rivals Liverpool in the Madrid final

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama will splash out Sh2 million to fly his family to to watch the Uefa final on Saturday.

According to Nairobi News, the Kenyan captain has sanctioned the North London club to invite six members of his family – including his mum, for the trip to watch him play in the biggest game in European club football.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are scheduled to face their English rivals at the Wanda Metropolitano Estadio in Madrid, home to Spanish side .

Apart from Wanyama, the final is set to bring together a host of African stars in Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Divock Origi, son of former Harambee Stars striker Mike Okoth.

Nairobi News have reported that the Wanyama family will depart for Madrid via London on Monday, and that they will be among the 67,000 fans at the venue watching the Kenyan skipper in what undoubtedly is the most important game in the 28-year old’s football career.

Interestingly, this will be the second time that the Wanyama family will be in Spain to watch a Uefa Champions League final.

In 2010, the family was at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to cheer Wanyama’s elder brother Macdonald Mariga – then an Milan player - against , in a final the Italian side, under Jose Mourinho, won 2-0.