Victor Moses revels in 'unbelievable' Fenerbahce performance after Super Lig opener

The Nigeria midfielder was on target as the Yellow Canaries got their 2019-20 campaign off to a flying start on Monday

Fenerbahce winger Victor Moses has lauded his teammates and fans after their 5-0 win over Gazisehir Gaziantep in their Turkish Super Lig opening fixture.

Moses opened the scoring for Ersun Yanal's men six minutes after the kick-off with his effort from the penalty spot.

The Chelsea loanee went on to lay an assist for Morocco's Nabil Dirar who stretched the lead to 4-0 in the 74th minute.

Moses was replaced in the 77th minute but the Yellow Canaries cruised to a commanding victory which shot them to the summit of the Turkish Super Lig table.

Delighted by his team's strong start to the season, the 28-year-old took to social media to celebrate with the fans.

"What a win! Unbelievable performance from the boys. On a personal level, great feeling to be on the scoresheet again too. Thanks to our fans for the amazing support as always," Moses tweeted.

He will be hoping to maintain his fine performance in Saturday's Istanbul derby when Fernebahce visit Istanbul Basaksehir.

