Victor Moses reacts to Inter Milan win over Ludogorets

The Nigerian wing-back was pleased to see the Nerazzurri get back to winning ways

Victor Moses could not hide his joy after Milan's 2-0 win over in the round of 32 on Thursday.

The Nerazzurri came into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss at last weekend which dropped them down to third on the log.

Christian Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku (penalty) delivered the goods in the final 20 minutes to give Inter a commanding lead ahead of the return leg at the San Siro next Thursday.

Back to winning ways and we go again Sunday 🙏🏿 @Inter pic.twitter.com/vi1ZHbwt4n — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 20, 2020

"Back to winning ways and we go again Sunday," Moses posted on Twitter.

Moses played for 72 minutes and was replaced by Nicolo Barella. He has now featured six times in all competitions for Inter since moving on loan from in January.

Antonio Conte’s men will turn their attention to the Serie A when they take on Sampodria at home on Sunday evening with the hope and Lazio - who are above them and playing on the road, falter, in a bid to reclaim top spot back.