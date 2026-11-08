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VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Vonovia Ruhrstadion

VfL Bochum host Karlsruher SC in a second-division clash at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum. Both clubs' league positions are putting pressure on those in charge.

In 12th place, Bochum have shown improving form recently. Coach Uwe Rösler and his team have picked up important points of late, bringing stability to the side.

Karlsruher SC, by contrast, are deep in crisis. Coach Maximilian Senft urgently needs points with the 16th-placed side after painful recent defeats, including a 1-6 loss to Magdeburg and elimination from the DFB Cup against Gladbach.

For KSC, another defeat in Bochum would widen the gap to the safe places and increase the pressure on the team.

Bochum have usually come out on top in recent meetings with Karlsruhe and want to make the most of home advantage. The visitors from Baden arrive with little momentum.

Details of where to watch the match live and further broadcast information are below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at VfL Bochum and Karlsruher SC?

VfL Bochum have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they won 1-2 away at Energie Cottbus and beat Mainz 05 2-0 in the DFB Cup. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Wolfsburg and lost to Kaiserslautern (0-2) and Arminia Bielefeld (0-1). Bochum scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

Karlsruher SC have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats in their last five competitive games. Most recently, KSC beat FC Heidenheim 2-1, but before that they lost 0-2 to Gladbach in the DFB Cup and 1-6 to Magdeburg. Their only other bright spot was a 4-0 away win in Darmstadt. Karlsruhe scored nine goals in that period but conceded ten.

VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: Line-ups

VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: Form

VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: Head-to-head record

VfL Bochum vs Karlsruher SC: The tables