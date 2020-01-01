Verratti never considered PSG exit despite regular rounds of transfer talk

The Italian midfielder has spent eight years at Parc des Princes and claims to have been fully committed throughout his time in the French capital

Marco Verratti claims to have never given any consideration to making a move elsewhere during his eight-year spell at .

Transfer talk has surfaced around the international on a regular basis.

Having seen his stock rise on the back of a switch to France as a talented teenager, Verratti has registered on recruitment radars across Europe.

A return to his homeland has been mooted for the 27-year-old, who has never turned out in having bid farewell to second-tier outfit Pescara when heading to Paris in 2012.

Premier League suitors have also emerged at times, while Barcelona are said to be long-standing admirers of the combative midfielder.

Verratti is aware of the interest that he generates, but says a move elsewhere has never crossed his mind.

A man with 319 appearances for PSG to his name told reporters while away on Nations League duty with Italy: “The thing I like the most is playing football and I’m doing it for a team that plays for big targets.

“In these eight years, I have played with great champions and it hasn’t crossed my mind to leave PSG. I’m fine there and then we’ll see in the future.”

Verratti has enjoyed considerable success in , claiming seven titles and a number of other domestic honours.

He also helped PSG to the final in 2020, as big spending finally delivered a rich reward on Europe’s biggest stage.

dashed Verratti’s dreams on that occasion, as he recovered from injury to step off the bench, and there is a determination on his part to right those wrongs.

Italy glory is also being sought, with the potential for more silverware to be secured with club and country in 2021.

“It was a big blow, but we had a great journey,” Verratti said of PSG’s run through to a Champions League showpiece.

“Bayern did well but getting to the final is always a positive thing. We have been trying to get there for eight years and it gives us the strength to try again immediately.

“Winning the next European Championship will help me forget the Champions League final too, as well as allowing me to realise a dream I have had since I was a child.”

PSG have been placed in the 2020-21 Champions League ‘Group of Death’ alongside , and , while Italy are due to face , and at the rescheduled European Championship.