How to watch the Serie A match between Verona and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will be looking to keep up with the top-four in the 2023-24 Serie A when they travel to Marcantonio Bentegodi to take on Verona on Saturday.

Currently occupying the fifth spot in the league, Rudi Garcia's side will be looking to get back to winning ways after falling to a 3-1 loss against Fiorentina ahead of the international break.

On the other hand, Marco Baroni's men are just four points above the relegation zone owing to a 2-1 loss at Frosinone that extended Verona's winless run to six games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Verona vs Napoli kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Marcantonio Bentegodi

The Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Napoli will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on October 21 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Verona vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Verona team news

Josh Doig appears to be the only doubt for the hosts, as Pawel Dawidowicz and Isak Hien are set to return in the three-man backline.

Federico Bonazzoli and Milan Djuric will compete to start in the number nine role, with Cyril Ngonge supporting from a slightly deeper role in the attack.

Verona possible XI: Montipo; Dawidowicz, Hien, Magnani; Terracciano, Duda, Folorunsho, Lazovic; Suslov, Ngonge; Bonazzoli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Hien, Coppola, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Amione, Gunter, Cabal, Doig, Faraoni Midfielders: Hongla, Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Folorunsho, Hrustic, Terracciano, Lazovic, Duda, Saponara, Suslov, Tchatchoua, Mboula Forwards: Henry, Bonazzoli, Braaf, Djuric, Cruz, Ngonge, Kallon

Napoli team news

With Victor Osimhen ruled out for around six weeks with a hamstring injury while on international duty with Nigeria, Giovanni Simeone should be lined up to lead the attack against his former side.

One of Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano will join Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the front three.

Injuries in other departments as well will see Amir Rrahmani replace Juan Jesus at the back, while Jens Cajuste fills in for Andre-Frank Anguissa in the middle.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Rui; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Zielinski, Elmas, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Apr 15, 2023 Napoli 0-0 Verona Serie A Aug 15, 2022 Verona 2-5 Napoli Serie A Mar 13, 2022 Verona 1-2 Napoli Serie A Nov 7, 2021 Napoli 1-1 Verona Serie A May 23, 2021 Napoli 1-1 Verona Serie A

Useful links