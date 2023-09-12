Venezuela vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Venezuela and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezuela will take on Paraguay in their next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday at the Monumental Stadium of Maturin.

Venezuela lost their first qualifier 0-1 against Colombia and will be looking to bounce back to gain momentum in their bid to create history and book a spot at the global football event coming up in 2026 for the first time in their football history.

Their opponents Paraguay will be hoping to repeat their 2010 quarter-final heroics after missing out on qualification to the last three World Cups.

Venezuela vs Paraguay kick-off time

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 11pm BST Venue: Monumental Stadium of Maturin

How to watch Venezuela vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be shown live in the United Kingdom. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

If the home team continues with a three-man forward line, Josef Martinez could replace Savarino in the starting lineup.

Alejandro Marques is eager to secure a spot, possibly at the expense of Salomon Rondon or Darwin Machis.

Jefferson Savarino made minimal impact in the attacking area during the previous match, and the team significantly improved when they switched to a 4-4-2 formation, bringing Yeferson Soteldo off the bench to strengthen the midfield and that could be the case again, this time from the start.

Venezuela predicted XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Mago; Martinez, Rincon, Herrera, Soteldo; Marques, Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baroja, Romo, Graterol Defenders: Rosales, Gonzalez, Chancellor, Villanueva, Angel, Osorio, Mago, Makoun, Navarro, Aramburu Midfielders: Rincon, Otero, Machis, Moreno, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Martinez, Casseres, Bello, Sosa, Bueno Forwards: Rondon, Martinez, Cordova, Marques

Paraguay team news

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron completed the full 90 minutes in the previous match and is expected to begin on the right side of the attack. Meanwhile, Matias Rojas will be looking for a spot in the starting eleven on the opposite flank, with Carlos Gonzalez and Gabriel Avalos both competing for the number nine role.

Paraguay's defence shoed resilience in the last match, and will once again feature Fabian Balbuena and Gustavo Gomez partnering in the central defense in front of goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

Paraguay predicted XI: Carlos; Rojas, Balbuena, Gomez, Riveros; Villasanti, Cubas, Gomez; Almiron, Avalos, Rojas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Rojas, Espinola Defenders: Rojas, Alderete, Piris, Balbuena, Alonso, Gómez, Riveros, Gamarra, Espinoza Midfielders: Ortiz, Almirón, Ojeda, Cubas, Rojas, Romero Gamarra, D. Gómez, Sánchez, Villasanti, Medina, Campuzano Forwards: González, Ávalos, Morales, Sosa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2021 Paraguay 2 - 1 Venezuela World Cup qualifier October 2020 Venezuela 0 - 1 Paraguay World Cup qualifier October 2017 Paraguay 0 - 1 Venezuela World Cup qualifier October 2015 Venezuela 0 - 1 Paraguay World Cup qualifier October 2013 Venezuela 1 - 1 Paraguay World Cup qualifier

