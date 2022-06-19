'I'm open to leaving' - Vela suggests LAFC transfer possible amid contract dispute

The 33-year-old says he is happy right now but could exit after his contract expires

LAFC forward Carlos Vela has admitted he is open to a transfer this year if there is no breakthrough in negotiations over a new contract.

The Mexico international's deal expires at the end of June and despite reports claiming the two parties have come to an agreement over an extension, he has admitted that there has been no progress in negotiations.

Vela says he is happy in Los Angeles and hopes to win a trophy with the club, but he could end up making a move this summer.

What did Vela say about his future?

"I think we created a really good team, we are doing pretty well," he said.

"I feel good to be here. I enjoy to play in LA with our fans. And of course I have that thing in mind, to win a trophy with this club. So my head is always focused on that.

"But in the end, this is business. We are working on that, but I'm open to be here. But if it's not working, and this thing [does] not happen, I'm also open to leave and find another place. Football is like that. Life is like that. It’s nothing to complain, just see if in the end if we can make the deal or not."

How has Vela performed for LAFC?

Vela, 33, joined the MLS team from Real Sociedad in 2018.

In his four years in the United States, he has made 116 appearances in all competitions and scored 73 goals.

He was named MLS MVP in after the 2018-19 campaign and was the division's top scorer that season with 32 goals.

The former Arsenal attacker's exploits that year helped his side win the Supporters' Shield award.

