Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas live on TV or stream in the United Kingdom.

The Vancouver Whitecaps will play Dallas on Saturday at BC Place Stadium as they try to earn their first points of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

Dallas got their first three points of the season by defeating the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 last weekend, while Vancouver suffered another 2-1 loss, this time against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Vancouver lost their second straight game in this competition despite leading at half-time, failing to maintain their early momentum in San Jose. While they have occasionally displayed some exquisite football this season, Vanni Sartini has observed that his squad lacks defensive acuity, which cost them against the Quakes.

All four of their goals conceded thus far in the regular season have come in the second half and have all come quickly, one after the other. Against Real Salt Lake, Vancouver let in two goals in less than two minutes before the Goonies scored twice in less than 10 minutes.

Dallas performed admirably against Galaxy last weekend, rebounding from a dismal first game in which they were defeated 1-0 by Minnesota United. Dallas scored three unanswered goals. Even yet, it took almost the whole first half before Nico Estevez's team created any scoring opportunities.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas date & kick-off time

Game: Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 pm GMT Venue: BC Place Stadium

Where to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Dallas on TV & live stream online

Fans across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A Apple TV

Vancouver Whitecaps team news and squad

Vancouver Whitecaps have only Deiber Caicedo unavailable.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Brown, Blackmon, Veselinovic, Martins; Gressel, Cubas, Schopf; Dajome, Gauld; Cordova

Position Players Goalkeepers Takaoka, Hasal Defenders Veselinovic, Laborda, Brown, Martins, Blackmon, Yao, Ahmed Midfielders Cubas, Schopf, Vite, Gressel, Gutierrez, Teibert, Raposo, Berhalter,Aguilar Forwards Gauld, Cordova, Dajome, Becher

FC Dallas team news and squad

FC Dallas have only Tarik Scott unavailable after undergoing ACL surgery.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twusami, Tafari, Martinez, Farfan; Lletget, Cerrillo, Quignon; Obrian, Ferreira, Arriola

