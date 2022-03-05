Van Dijk takes record from Man Utd's Lee Sharpe as he goes incredible 60 games unbeaten at home with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk racked up his 60th Premier League home game without defeat for Liverpool to a set a new record in the English top flight.

The Dutchman played all 90 minutes of his side's 1-0 defeat of West Ham United on Saturday.

As well as his personal milestone, victory also keeps the Reds in the chase for the title behind leaders Manchester City.

Record-breaker

Since moving from Southampton in 2018, Van Dijk has never tasted defeat in the Premier League in front of the Anfield crowd.

Going into Saturday's game the centre-back had played 59 home games for Liverpool in the competition, winning 47 and drawing 12.

And he brought 60 up as Sadio Mane's solitary goal saw the Merseysiders through in a tense clash against the Hammers.

60 Games. 48 Wins. 12 Draws. 0 Defeats.



Virgil van Dijk's Premier League record at Anfield is simply staggering! 😳



With victory over West Ham, the Dutchman breaks the record for the most home matches at one club without ever losing 💪 pic.twitter.com/BsqrpfCdXa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 5, 2022

