Valencia walk off pitch after defender Diakhaby accuses Cadiz's Cala of racial abuse

Defender Mouctar Diakhaby claimed he was the subject of abuse, prompting his team to take action

Valencia walked off the pitch on Sunday after defender Mouctar Diakhaby claimed he was racially abused by Cadiz's Juan Cala.

Diakhaby was visibly upset after an altercation with Cala, with the game halting in the 30th minute with the two arguing at midfield.

Valencia proceeded to walk off the pitch in the wake of the incident, with Diakhaby then urging his team-mates to return to the pitch.

What happened?

The incident began in the 29th minute, with the centre-back Diakhaby moving into the midfield to confront Cala.

As play continued around them, the two were seen in a heated exchange before the referee moved to break up the pair.

Diakhaby was seen to be visibly upset as team-mated looked to break up the altercation before several moved to confront Cala themselves.

Valencia then opted to walk off the pitch in support of Diakhaby.

After about 15 minutes, Valencia returned to the field, with the club saying they did so due to Diakhaby's insistence that the game should continue.

𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿



The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.#CádizValencia — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5



The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch.



WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR



𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/iPtPSpdNYv — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

Diakhaby, though, did not return and was replaced by Hugo Guillamon while Cala stayed on the field for Cadiz.