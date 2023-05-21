Valencia vs Real Madrid: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Valencia and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will lock horns against Valencia in a La Liga fixture on Saturday at the Estadio de Mestalla.

The hosts have lost their last four games against Real Madrid in La Liga and would hope to amend that record given that Carlo Ancelotti's men have struggled in the league this season. In fact, since the start of March, Real Madrid have a 5.6% away goal-scoring percentage in La Liga, the fifth lowest by a team on the road in this period.

With Barcelona already having won the title, Los Blancos will be playing for pride. They head into this fixture on the back of a disheartening 4-0 defeat against Manchester City and would look to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Valencia are 15th in the standings with 37 points from 34 matches. They won the previous game against Celta Vigo and will hope to pick up another win in front of their fans to further move up the ladder.

Valencia vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm BST Venue: Estadio de Mestalla

The La Liga fixture between Real Madrid and Valencia is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 pm BST in the UK on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Estadio de Mestalla.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on La Liga TV and will be available to stream live online here.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Gabriel Paulista and Mouctar Diakhaby are both suspended and Valencia must field a fresh pair of centre-backs. Cenk Ozkacar and Eray Comert are likely to replace them.

However, Edinson Cavani and Thierry Correia will return from suspension and will be available for selection. The two other absentees are Cristhian Mosquera and Marcos Andre.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Comert, Ozkacar, Gaya; Gonzalez, Guerra; Kluivert, Almeida, Lino; Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Herrerin. Defenders: Comert, Ozkacar, Mosquera, Gaya, Vazquez, Lato, Correia, Foulquier. Midfielders: Guillamon, Musah, Almeida, Gonzalez, Moriba, Lino, Kluivert. Forwards: Castillejo, Perez, Duro, Cavani, Andre.

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will miss Eden Hazard and Mariano for this fixture. Ancelotti has stated that he will field his strongest XI against Valencia and will look to rotate in the next game.

"The best XI will play tomorrow. All the players have recovered after Manchester City. We will rotate on Wednesday [vs Rayo Vallecano] because we will have fewer days to recover," he stated.

However, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are likely to be rested.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Lopez. Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Vasquez, Rudiger, Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos. Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo.

Head-to-Head Record

Real Madrid have won all the matches in their past five meetings against Valencia.

Date Match Competition 03/02/2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia La Liga 12/01/2023 Real Madrid (P) 1-1 Valencia Super Cup 09/01/2023 Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia La Liga 20/09/2021 Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga 14/02/2021 Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia La Liga

