Valencia vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
La Liga
Estadio de Mestalla
How to watch La Liga match between Valencia and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia are set to play host to Celta Vigo in La Liga at the Mestalla on Saturday.

Currently ninth on the standings table with 18 points, a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid snapped Los Ches' unbeaten run of four games in all competitions as Ruben Baraja's side aim to move closer to the European spots.

However, Rafael Benitez's side have much deeper problems in terms of getting themselves out of the relegation zone. The Sky Blues haven't won a league outing in their last nine games, last being subjected to a 4-3 loss at Athletic Club.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Valencia vs Celta Vigo kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 25, 2023
Kick-off time:3:15 pm GMT
Venue:Mestalla

The Spanish Primera Division match between Valencia and Celta Vigo will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on November 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Valencia vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and live stream in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

The likes of Selim Amallah, Andre Almeida and Alberto Mari are unavailable for selection through their respective knocks.

Baraja is likely to deploy Dimitri Foulquier ahead of Sergi Canos on the right side for Saturday's contest, while Hugo Duro should continue to lead the attack.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; Pepelu, Guerra; Foulquier, Lopez, Perez; Duro

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero
Defenders:Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Gaya, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier
Midfielders:Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos
Forwards:Duro, Yaremchuk, Lopez

Celta Vigo team news

Benitez will be without the injured duo of Hugo Sotelo and Joseph Aidoo, while Carl Starfelt is a doubt due to illness.

Renato Tapia is back from a ban to take his place in midfield, with Iago Aspas joined by Jorgen Strand Larsen up front.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Guaita; Vazquez, Starfelt, Nunez, Sanchez; Mingueza, Tapia, Dotor, Bamba; Larsen, Aspas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Villar, Marchesin, Guaita
Defenders:Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Vazquez
Midfielders:Tapia, Beltran, Dotor, De la Torre, Swedberg
Forwards:Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Cervi, Perez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 14, 2023Celta Vigo 1-2 ValenciaLa Liga
September 17, 2022Valencia 3-0 Celta VigoLa Liga
May 21, 2022Valencia 2-0 Celta VigoLa Liga
December 5, 2021Celta Vigo 1-2 ValenciaLa Liga
February 20, 2021Valencia 2-0 Celta VigoLa Liga

