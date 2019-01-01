Vakoun Issouf Bayo aims to 'score many goals, win trophies at Celtic'

The Cote d'Ivoire international joined the Bhoys ahead of the second half of the season, but will have to wait a bit longer for his debut

Celtic new signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo has revealed that his aim at the club is to 'score as many goals' and to 'win trophies'.

The striker joined Brendan Rodgers' side on a four-year deal from Slovakian outfit Dunajska Streda.

His impressive return in front of goal apparently drew the interest of the Scottish Premier League champions, as the Cote d'Ivoire international is already with 18 goals in 23 games for his former team. He, however, hopes to continue from where he stopped in Slovakia.

"I know I am joining a massive club and I come here to help the club," Bayo told club website.

"I can't wait to join up with my new team-mates; so many great players are already here.

"It's my aim to score as many goals as I can, and help the team and the club and the fans win trophies."

"It's my aim to transfer my form in the Slovak Super League to Celtic.

"I like to score and like to celebrate with the fans. I understand that Celtic fans are really good, that they make such a great noise at matches and support the team brilliantly, and that's the sort of atmosphere I like."

Bayo admitted that he is match rusty as his last game came for Dunajska came in early December due to the long winter break observed in Slovakia.

Scottish Premier League duty resumed on Wednesday evening, with Celtic taking on St. Mirren, and the 22-year-old - who jetted into Scotland on Tuesday - was excused for the tie.

“I am not 100 per cent fit just now because we have just had our winter break in Slovakia," he told Scottish Sun.

Article continues below

“So I don’t know if I will be able to play straight away, we shall have to wait and see. But I know every minute of every match I play will help me get closer to where I need to be.

“And now I am here I am just looking forward to starting my Celtic career.”