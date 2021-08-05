USWNT win Olympic bronze medal after thrilling 4-3 victory over Australia

Vlatko Andonovski's side have scooped the consolation prize of third place, with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd both getting on the scoresheet

The United States Women's national team have won an Olympic Bronze medal after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Australia.

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a brace to help Vlatko Andonovski's side overcome Australia, who ultimately finished fourth in the tournament despite goals from Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Emily Gielnik.

The USWNT have now won six Olympic medals (four golds, one silver and one bronze), which draws them level with Brazil as the most successful nation in the history of the Games.

How did the U.S. see off Australia?

The United States took the lead at the Kashima Stadium with just eight minutes on the clock thanks to an audacious piece of skill from Rapinoe.

The 36-year-old scored directly from a corner, repeating the trick she pulled off at the 2012 Games in London, only for Kerr to equalise nine minutes later and become Australia's all-time top scorer.

Rapinoe took centre stage once again moments later, though, producing an outstanding first-time volley that gave the opposition goalkeeper no chance.

The USWNT went two goals ahead just before the interval as Lloyd took her tally in Olympics competition to 10, more than any other player to ever represent her country.

Lloyd doubled her account in the 51st minute, pouncing on a poor headed back pass from Alanna Kennedy to turn the ball into the net, but Australia reduced the arrears when Caitlin Foord headed home shortly before the hour mark.

Tony Gustavsson's team pulled another goal back late on via Gielnik, but the reigning world champions ultimately held on to secure their first-ever bronze medal.

The USWNT's Olympic journey

The United States opened their latest Olympics campaign with a shock 3-0 defeat to Sweden, who are due to contest the final against Canada on Friday.

They managed to bounce back with a 6-1 win against New Zealand, though, and booked a spot in the quarter-finals after a 0-0 draw with Australia in their final group game.

Article continues below

The Netherlands were up next for the USWNT, and the match eventually had to be decided by penalties after the scoreline finished 2-2 after extra time, with Andonovski's team edging the shootout 4-2.

The U.S were heavy favourites against Canada in the last four, but ended up losing 1-0 to their arch-rivals after giving away a second-half penalty, and the consolation prize of a bronze medal will do little to detract from the fact that they have underperformed throughout the summer Games.

Further reading