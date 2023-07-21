USWNT vs Vietnam Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between USWNT and Vietnam, as well as kick-off time and team news

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will face Vietnam in their opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The USWNT are the defending champions and is one of the favorites to win the tournament again in 2023. Vietnam are making their first appearance in the World Cup, and are considered to be a long shot to advance out of the group stage.

The American team will be looking to make it three World Cup wins in a row and clinch their fifth World Cup trophy. The USWNT is expected to win the match comfortably, but Vietnam will be looking to make a statement and cause an upset. The match will be a good opportunity for the USWNT to start their title defence on a strong note.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNTvs Vietnam kick-off time

Date: July 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm BST Venue: Eden Park

The Women's World Cup group game between USWNT and Vietnam will be played at the Eden Park on Friday. Kick-off is at 2pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch USWNT vs Vietnam online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's World Cup game between USWNT and Vietnam will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Full match highlights will be available on the platform after the game ends and live updates will be here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Megan Rapinoe, who has announced her retirement at the conclusion of the season, will offer head coach Vlatko Andonovski a crucial attacking choice from the substitutes' bench.

The defending champions will also enter the competition without Abby Dahlkemper, Sam Mewis, Christen Press, Catarina Macario, and Mallory Swanson, as they have all been sidelined due to injury concerns.

USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Fox, Cook, Girma, Dunn; Sanchez, Sullivan, Horan; Smith, Thompson, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Aubrey Kingsbury Defenders: Sofia Huerta, Naomi Girma, Kelley O'Hara, Alana Cook, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox Midfielders: Ashley Sanchez, Julie Ertz, Savannah DeMelo, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan, Kristie Mewis Forwards: Lynn Williams, Alyssa Thompson, Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman

Vietnam team news

Vietnam will be relying on their top scorer of all time, Huynh Nhu, to pose a goal threat, although opportunities may be scarce against the defending champions.

Tran Thi Kim Thanh is anticipated to begin as the goalkeeper, and she might face a challenging task against the four-time champions.

There are no fitness concerns at the Vietnam camp ahead of their big tournament opener.

Vietnam predicted XI: Kim Thanh; Thu Thao, Thu Thuong, Diem My, Thi Thu, Thi Loan; Bich Thuy, Thanh Nha, Thi Van, Nhu; Hai Yen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dao Thi Kieu Oanh, Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Khong Thi Hang Defenders: Luong Thi Thu Thuong, Chuong Thi Kieu, Tran Thi Thu, Hoang Thi Loan, Tran Thi Thuy Nga, Tran Thi Hai Linh, Le Thi Diem My, Tran Thi Thu Thao, Nguyen Thi My Anh Midfielders: Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, Tran Thi Thuy Trang, Thai Thi Thao, Duong Thi Van, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, Ngan Thi Van Su, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy Forwards: Huynh Nhu, Pham Hai Yen, Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang, Vu Thi Hoa

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first face-off between USWNT and Vietnam. USWNT are the firm favourites but Vietnam will hope to pull off a shock result.

Useful links