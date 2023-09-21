USWNT vs South Africa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between USWNT and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Women's national team (USWNT) will begin life after their World Cup heartbreak with a friendly match against South Africa at the TQL Stadium on Thursday.

The USWNT could only make it to the Round-of-16 of the 2023 FIFA World Cup wherein they lost the game on penalties to Sweden. Sweden went on to lose to eventual champions Spain. The competition was disappointing as a whole for the team and they will be looking to bounce back with a win over South Africa under interim boss Twila Kilgore.

Like the USWNT, South Africa also exited the World Cup at the Round-of-16 stage with a defeat against the Netherlands and haven't played a game since. They are set to play the USWNT back-to-back and will be hopeful of starting their post-World Cup journey on a positive note.

USWNT vs South Africa kick-off time

Date: September 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 am BST Venue: TQL Stadium

The game between USWNT and South Africa will be played at the TQL Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 12:30 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch USWNT vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

USWNT is set to bid farewell to two stars in their squad. Julie Ertz is set to participate in the final match of her career. Her illustrious career with the USWNT will conclude with a total of 123 appearances.

Megan Rapinoe will bid her farewell on the international stage in three days' time and she could potentially accumulate as many as 204 caps by the end of her career. Rapinoe will also aim to improve on her remarkable record of 63 international goals before bidding adieu to international competition.

Out of the players who represented the United States in the 2023 Women's World Cup, a total of twenty-one members have received a call-up for upcoming friendlies. Unfortunately, forward Sophia Smith from the Portland Thorns and Gotham midfielder Kristie Mewis will not be available due to injuries.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy, Kingsbury Defenders: Dunn, Sonnett, Davidson, Krueger, Fox, Huerta, Cook, Girma, Vignola Midfielders: Horan, Ertz, Sullivan, Sanchez, Coffey, DeMelo Forwards: Morgan, Rapinoe, Williams, Purce, Rodman, Hatch, Thompson, Fishel, Shaw

South Africa team news

South Africa's squad consists of 22 players, and notably, 19 of them were part of the 2023 World Cup squad. Among these players, Thembi Kgatlana stands out as the leading scorer, boasting an impressive record of 26 goals in 72 international appearances. She is one of two players on the roster who are currently competing in the United States. Kgatlana is now in her first full season with Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In addition to Kgatlana, another noteworthy inclusion in the squad is midfielder Sinoxolo Cesane. She is a junior at East Tennessee State University and has been called up for these games against the USA. Interestingly, she is joined by her twin sister, Noxolo, in representing South Africa in these matches.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Swart, Dlamini, Moletsane Defenders: Dhlamini, Magama, Ramalepe, Makhubela, Mhlongo, Matlou, Gamede Midfielders: Motlhalo, Biyana, Kgoale, Holweni, Moodaly, Cesane Forwards: Salgado, Seoposenwe, Cesane, Kgadiete, Shongwe, Magaia, Kgatlana

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2019 USWNT 3-0 South Africa Friendly July 2016 USWNT 1-0 South Africa Friendly

