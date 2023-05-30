USWNT U20 vs Canada U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Concacaf Women's U20 match between USWNT and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The USWNT needs a win or a draw against Canada to secure the top spot in their Concacaf U20 Women's Championship group on Tuesday at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.

The USWNT have already advanced to the semifinals of the Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship with a dominating 4-0 win against Jamaica in their second group game. A hat-trick from forward Madeline Dahlien in her first U-20 cap and a stunning strike from defender Tessa Dellarose earned the team a comfortable win in their second match of the group stage.

With that result, and a 6-0 win over Panama in the tournament opener, the team is now atop Group A. Their opponents Canada are also on six points, having won their first two group games. Canada have scored nine goals from their first two matches and will pose a bigger threat to the USWNT compared to the first two matchdays.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs Canada kick-off time

Date: May 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 pm BST Venue: Estadio Felix Sanchez

The Concacaf U20 Women's Championship fixture between USWNT and Canada will be played on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Estadio Felix Sanchez. Kick-off is at 11 pm UK in the United Kingdom.

How to watch USA vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised live in the UK, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USA team news

USWNT U20 boss Tracey Kevins has a 21-member roster to choose her starting lineup from as the team chases the top spot in their group. The good news from the camp is that the boss has not reported any injury concerns ahead of the team's second game.

The top three teams in the tournament will qualify to represent the region at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. The North American team will be confident in seeking their record eighth CONCACAF U-20 Women's Championship title after having won the 2020 and 2022 tournaments.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Amaral, Gress, Wy Defenders: Thompson, King, Evans, Dellarose, Klenke, Aikey Midfielders: Lemos, Martinho, Harvey, Cagle, Flammia, Cook Forwards: Sentnor, Dudley, Emnor, Rader, Gamero, Dahlien

Canada team news

Canada has announced a 21-member squad to compete at the Concacaf U20 Women's Championship. They have already qualified for the semi-final but will be looking to claim the top spot in their group with a win over USWNT.

There are no injury concerns to deal with for the team ahead of their final group game. Olivia Smith will be looking add to her goal tally of three goals to become the tournament's topscorer and will be a threat to the opposition's defence.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Faith Fenwick, Noelle Henning, Coralie Lallier Defenders: Clare Logan, Zoe Markesini, Sophie Murdock, Mya Archibald, Jadea Collin, Ella Ottey, Renee Watson Midfielders: Jeneva Hernandez Gray, Thaea Mouratidis, Olivia Smith, Forwards: Amanda Allen, Kayla Briggs, Annabelle Chukwu, Florianne Jourde, Rosa Maalouf, Ella McBride, Jaime Perrault, Nyah Rose

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2020 USWNT 4-0 Canada Concacaf U20 Championship December 2015 Canada 0-1 USWNT Concacaf U20 Championship March 2012 USWNT 2-1 Canada Concacaf U20 Championship January 2006 Canada 2-3 USWNT Concacaf U20 Championship June 2004 Canada 2-1 USWNT Concacaf U20 Championship

Useful links