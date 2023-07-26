USWNT vs Netherlands Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between United States and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States women's national team (USWNT) and Netherlands Women are set to lock horns in a Group E clash at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Thursday.

Apart from defeating the same opponent at the 2019 World Cup final, the Stars and Stripes have generally dominated the Dutch in this fixture - winning on all five occasions they faced each other across all competitions.

Vlatko Andonovski's side began their title defence with a 3-0 win over Vietnam, while Netherlands defeated Portugal by a solitary goal in their opening game.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs Netherlands Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2am BST Venue: Sky Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between United States and Netherlands is scheduled for July 27, 2023, at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 2am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch USWNT vs Netherlands Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

UWMNT team news

The USA lineup can be expected to remain unchanged from the win over Vietnam.

Lindsey Horan, who was on the scoresheet last weekend, is a booking away from a possible suspension.

Whereas Alex Morgan will look to open her account after failing to convert from the spot, while Sophia Smith has two to her name.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma, Dunn; Demelo, Sullivan, Horan; Rodman, Smith, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Murphy, Kingsbury Defenders: Huerta, Girma, O'Hara, Cook, Sonnett, Dunn, Fox Midfielders: Sanchez, Ertz, DeMelo, Horan, Lavelle, Sullivan, Mewis Forwards: Williams, Thompson, Smith, Morgan, Rapinoe, Rodman

Netherlands Women team news

Netherlands boss Andries Jonker could also stick to the same XI that edged Portugal on Sunday, with goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and the back three of Sherida Spitse, Stefanie van der Gragt and Dominique Janssen eyeing another clean sheet.

After Van der Gragt bagged the winner against Portugal, the front pair of Lieke Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn will also look to open their accounts at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Netherlands Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Spitse, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Pelova, Roord, Groenen, Van de Donk, Brugts; Beerensteyn, Martens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Kop, Weimar Defenders: Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Van Dongen, Dikstra, Janssen Midfielders: Roord, Spitse, Van de Donk, Baijings, Groenen, Pelova, Casparij, Kaptein, Egurrola Forwards: Beerensteyn, Snoeijs, Martens, Jansen, Brugts

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 30, 2021 Netherlands Women 2-2 (2-4 pen.) USWNT Olympics Women November 27, 2020 Netherlands Women 0-2 USWNT Friendlies Women July 7, 2019 USWNT 2-0 Netherlands Women Women's World Cup September 19, 2016 USWNT 3-1 Netherlands Women Friendlies Women April 9, 2013 Netherlands Women 1-3 USWNT Friendlies Women

