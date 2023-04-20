United States and Mexico announce bid to co-host 2027 Women's World Cup

U.S. Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation have announced their intentions to co-host the 2027 Women's World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two federations have united to submit a bid to bring the Women's World Cup back to North America, with the U.S. having hosted the tournament previously in 1999 and 2003. Mexico, meanwhile, has never hosted a Women's World Cup, although the recent growth of Liga MX Femenil has led to an increase in interest in the women's game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alongside Canada, the U.S. and Mexico are also set to host the men's World Cup in 2026. If a second global soccer tournament comes to North America, it would further the notion that is the most consequential decade for the sport in the region to date.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honored to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s soccer along with Mexico,” said U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement. “Hosting the 2027 Women’s World Cup provides us an incredible opportunity to cap off two historic years of World Cup soccer in the CONCACAF region, helping us continue to grow the game among our confederation associations. A record six teams from CONCACAF will play in the Women’s World Cup this summer, and the United States and Mexico want to continue to push the envelope for the development of women’s soccer across the entire region.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Added Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF: "Women's football in Mexico has experienced sustained growth over the last five years and its development, both on and off the field, coupled with the female empowerment it has achieved and will continue to achieve, is one of the strategic priorities of the Federacion Mexicana de Futbol (FMF). It is with pleasure that we are teaming up again with the U.S. Soccer Federation in the pursuit of this World Cup for our region, which will undoubtedly be historic."

WHAT NEXT? FIFA had set a date of April 19 for member associations to express their interest, while May 19 is the deadline to submit the bidding agreement. Federations will make more information about their bids available around that May deadline. Potential hosts are then required to submit official bids on December 8, 2023. In February 2024, FIFA will begin on-site inspections before publishing their Bid Evaluation Report in May 2024.