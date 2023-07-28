USWNT legend Brandi Chastain explains why Lionel Messi gives men’s game in the United States ‘a chance’ of matching the women

USWNT legend Brandi Chastain says Lionel Messi’s presence in the United States gives the men’s game “a chance” of matching the women.

Argentine icon has joined Inter Miami

Helping to raise profile of MLS

USMNT hoping to benefit

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has become a marquee addition for MLS side Inter Miami. The iconic Argentine has already made quite the impact in America on and off the field. He is attracting a global audience to Major League Soccer, while three goals have already been recorded through two appearances for his new club. MLS is not yet considered to be as competitive as NWSL, while the USWNT continues to compete for major honours at home and abroad, the USMNT have to make do with continental prizes, but Chastain believes Messi could help to change that by attracting more talent to the States and raising collective standards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chastain has told CNN: “For a long time, women’s soccer was leading the charge and there was always the question: ‘Why isn’t the men’s national team as good as the women’s national team?’ Soccer now, together, collectively, has a chance. The fact that a player like Lionel Messi, who I believe will enhance the amount of eyes that will be on soccer in America, I think that’s good for both of us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chastain made 192 appearances for the USWNT in her playing days, helping them to gold medal glory at the 1996 Olympic Games and the ultimate prize at the 1999 Women's World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami, which includes the option for an extension through 2026, and he should expect to be joined in America by a number of household names in the years to come.