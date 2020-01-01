USWNT to gather for first time in seven months with October training camp in Denver

The defending World Cup champions have not taken to the field since defeating Japan 3-1 on March 11 in the SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. women's national team has announced that it will hold a training camp outside of Denver, Colorado that will run from October 18 to 28 - the first time the squad has gathered in seven months.

The gathering will be the first time the USWNT has been together since winning the 2020 SheBelieves Cup on March 11, with the coronavirus having halted all team activities for most of the year.

There will not be any matches in the camp, and it has been scheduled to take place after the NWSL Fall Series is completed.

The camp will likely feature only domestic-based players, as players currently in the Women's such as Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Christen Press would be forced to undergo lengthy quarantine periods upon arriving in the U.S. and after returning to .

The camp will take place in a bubble environment and follow strict coronavirus protocols.

According to U.S. Soccer: "Everyone entering the controlled environment will undergo multiple Covid-19 tests before traveling, and then will be tested upon arrival, and then every two days during camp. There will be no full team training until the results of all arrival tests are confirmed."

Having taken over from Jill Ellis last year after the team's World Cup win, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has won all 10 games in charge.

Andonovski is looking forward to the chance to have his side back together for the first time in seven months.

“Getting the national team back together brings us relief and excitement, and I’m thankful for all the work done behind the scenes to make this happen, and make it happen safely for all the players and staff,” he said.

“We’re going to be smart and efficient in how we conduct this camp, but we know that the Olympics will be coming fast once the calendar turns to 2021, so we have to make as much progress as we can during the time we have in Denver.”

U.S. Soccer added that it is "also still working on possible USWNT activity for November" as it eyes a potential return to international matches.