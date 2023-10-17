USMNT vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between United States and Ghana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) is set to welcome Ghana at Geodis Park for an international friendly on Tuesday.

Amid their preparations for next month's Concacaf Nations League fixtures, the Yanks last suffered a 3-1 loss to Germany in a friendly last weekend.

On the other hand, Ghana were on the wrong side of a 2-0 result against Mexico as Chris Hughton's side prepares for the CAF World Cup Qualifiers slated for November.

USMNT vs Ghana kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 am BST Venue: Geodis Park

The international friendly match between the United States and Ghana will be played at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

It will kick off at 1:30 am BST on October 18 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch USMNT vs Ghana online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

USA head coach Gregg Berhalter got in a forgiving mood as Gio Reyna clocked some minutes against Germany, while Folarin Balogun earned his fifth straight start since switching his international allegiance.

At the same time, Cameron Carter-Vickers was involved in an international game for the first time since the World Cup, and Lennard Maloney is the only player from the current squad who is yet to play for the senior team.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic should continue in the final third.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Jones, Richards, Robinson, Dest; McKennie, Musah, De la Torre; Pepi, Balogun, Pulisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath Defenders: Dest, Carter-Vickers, Richards, Jones, Robinson, Ream, Scally, Lund Midfielders: Musah, Reyna, McKennie, De la Torre, Cardoso, Maloney Forwards: Pepi, Pulisic, Aaronson, Paredes, Zendejas, Balogun, Weah

Ghana team news

Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey picked up their 93rd and 46th appearances with the Black Stars, respectively, with both of them coming on as substitutes on Saturday - and in line to start on Tuesday.

The likes of Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Kingsley Schindler, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo will be pushing for another start, but Hughton can possibly bring in some changes.

Ghana possible XI: Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Aidoo, Seidu, Mensah; Samed, Partey; Owusu, Kudus, Paintsil; Ayew.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ati-Zigi, Ofori, Nurudeen Defenders: Aidoo, Opoku, Seidu, Djiku, Mensah, Amartey, Lamptey, Hamidu Midfielders: Kudus, Addo, Samed, Owusu, Konigsdorffer, Bukari, Paintsil, Partey Forwards: Williams, Ayew, Nuamah, Semenyo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jul 1, 2017 USMNT 2-1 Ghana International friendly Jun 16, 2014 Ghana 1-2 USMNT FIFA World Cup Jun 26, 2010 USMNT 1-1 (1-2 AET) Ghana FIFA World Cup Jun 22, 2006 Ghana 2-1 USMNT FIFA World Cup

