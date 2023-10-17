USMNT vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The United States men's national team (USMNT) is set to welcome Ghana at Geodis Park for an international friendly on Tuesday.
Amid their preparations for next month's Concacaf Nations League fixtures, the Yanks last suffered a 3-1 loss to Germany in a friendly last weekend.
On the other hand, Ghana were on the wrong side of a 2-0 result against Mexico as Chris Hughton's side prepares for the CAF World Cup Qualifiers slated for November.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
USMNT vs Ghana kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 18, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1:30 am BST
|Venue:
|Geodis Park
The international friendly match between the United States and Ghana will be played at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.
It will kick off at 1:30 am BST on October 18 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch USMNT vs Ghana online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
USMNT team news
USA head coach Gregg Berhalter got in a forgiving mood as Gio Reyna clocked some minutes against Germany, while Folarin Balogun earned his fifth straight start since switching his international allegiance.
At the same time, Cameron Carter-Vickers was involved in an international game for the first time since the World Cup, and Lennard Maloney is the only player from the current squad who is yet to play for the senior team.
Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic should continue in the final third.
USMNT possible XI: Turner; Jones, Richards, Robinson, Dest; McKennie, Musah, De la Torre; Pepi, Balogun, Pulisic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Horvath
|Defenders:
|Dest, Carter-Vickers, Richards, Jones, Robinson, Ream, Scally, Lund
|Midfielders:
|Musah, Reyna, McKennie, De la Torre, Cardoso, Maloney
|Forwards:
|Pepi, Pulisic, Aaronson, Paredes, Zendejas, Balogun, Weah
Ghana team news
Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey picked up their 93rd and 46th appearances with the Black Stars, respectively, with both of them coming on as substitutes on Saturday - and in line to start on Tuesday.
The likes of Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Kingsley Schindler, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo will be pushing for another start, but Hughton can possibly bring in some changes.
Ghana possible XI: Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Aidoo, Seidu, Mensah; Samed, Partey; Owusu, Kudus, Paintsil; Ayew.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ati-Zigi, Ofori, Nurudeen
|Defenders:
|Aidoo, Opoku, Seidu, Djiku, Mensah, Amartey, Lamptey, Hamidu
|Midfielders:
|Kudus, Addo, Samed, Owusu, Konigsdorffer, Bukari, Paintsil, Partey
|Forwards:
|Williams, Ayew, Nuamah, Semenyo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jul 1, 2017
|USMNT 2-1 Ghana
|International friendly
|Jun 16, 2014
|Ghana 1-2 USMNT
|FIFA World Cup
|Jun 26, 2010
|USMNT 1-1 (1-2 AET) Ghana
|FIFA World Cup
|Jun 22, 2006
|Ghana 2-1 USMNT
|FIFA World Cup