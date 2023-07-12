After overcoming a quarter-finals exit scare, the United States men's national team (USMNT) will now face Panama in the semi-finals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday.
The USMNT allowed Canada to come from behind and lead 2-1 in the dying minutes of their knockout clash until the Yanks forced an own goal and eventually won the tie on penalties, while the Panamanians stamped their autority in a 4-0 win over Qatar to reach here.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
United States vs Panama kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30am BST
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final game between United States and Panama is scheduled for July 13, 2023, at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.
It will kick off at 12:30am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch United States vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams
|Viaplay Sports 1
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Viaplay Sports 1.
GOAL will also have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center.
Team news & squads
United States team news
GOAL has pondered on the prospect of USMNT boss B.J. Callaghan opting to start both Jesus Ferreira and Brandon Vazquez in attack against Panama, but that looks unlikely.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner was the hero, saving twice in the penalty shootout on Sunday.
Midfielder Jalen Neal is expected to miss out after suffering a knock to his knee in the win against Canada, and though the 19-year-old was replaced by Aaron Long, Matt Miazga may get the nod on Wednesday.
United States possible XI: Turner; Reynolds, Robinson, Miazga, Jones; Busio, Sands, Mihailovic; J. Morris, Ferreira, Zendejas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Johnson, Slonina
|Defenders:
|Yedlin, Long, Miazga, Reynolds, Robinson, Jones, Tolkin
|Midfielders:
|Busio, Sands, Roldan, Mihailovic, A. Morris, Yueill
|Forwards:
|Ferreira, Cowell, J. Morris, Zendejas, Vazquez, Gressel
Panama team news
Panama boss Thomas Christiansen made six changes in the win over Qatar, with the likes of Andres Andrade, Anibal Godoy, Eric Davis and Jose Fajardo likely to start from the first whistle again, while Jovani Welch and Cecilio Waterman are expected to return to the XI.
Hat-trick hero against Qatar, Ismael Diaz, should lead the line of attack. Scorer of the winner, Yoel Barcenas, will feature in midfield.
Orlando Mosquera will look to register another clean sheet in goal.
Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Escobar, Cummings, Andrade; Barcenas, Welch, Godoy, Davis; Fajardo, Waterman, Diaz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mejia, Samudio, Mosquera
|Defenders:
|Cummings, Escobar, Miller, Anderson, Davis, Valencia, Anderson
|Midfielders:
|Martinez, Carrasquilla, Barcenas, Gondola, Andrade, Quintero, Godoy, Yanis
|Forwards:
|Welch, Londono, Diaz, Fajardo, Waterman
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 28, 2022
|United States 5-1 Panama
|Concacaf WC qualifiers
|October 11, 2021
|Panama 1-0 United States
|Concacaf WC qualifiers
|November 17, 2020
|United States 6-2 Panama
|International friendly
|June 27, 2019
|Panama 0-1 United States
|Concacaf Gold Cup
|January 28, 2019
|United States 3-0 Panama
|International friendly