USMNT U20 vs New Zealand U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

USMNT are all set to take on New Zealand in the first Round of 16 clash of the ongoing U20 World Cup on Tuesday at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina.
The USMNT U20 side qualified for the knockout stage by winning all their games and topping Group B.
Meanwhile, New Zealand finished third in their group behind hosts Argentina and Uzbekistan but qualified for the Round of 16 as the second-best third-placed team.
USA vs NZ kick-off time
|Date:
|May 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6.30pm BST
|Venue:
|Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
The Round of 16 clash between USMNT U20 and New Zealand will kick off at 6.30pm BST at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.
How to watch USA vs NZ online - TV channels & live streams
|FIFA+
The game will be broadcast live on TV on FIFA+ and available to stream live online here.
Team news & squads
USA team news
Mikey Varas finally has the full USA squad at his disposal as the knockout stage is about to start. Kevin Paredes and Rokas Pukstas were earlier missing from the team due to their club commitments, but they have finally joined the squad and are likely to be included in the starting lineup against New Zealand.
USA possible XI: Slonina; Gomez, Wynder, Craig, Wiley; Edelman, McGlynn, Pukstas; Cowell, Yapi, Paredes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Slonina, Carrera, Borto
|Defenders:
|Craig, Wiley, Cuevas, Ferkranus, Gomez, Wynder, Che
|Midfielders:
|McGlynn, Vargas, Wolff, Pukstas, Taskiris, Edelman, Luna
|Forwards:
|Cowell, Paredes, Sullivan, Yapi
NZ team news
New Zealand got a huge boost with the return of their injured attacker Jay Herdman who took the field briefly against Argentina in their final group game.
There is a possibility that Darren Bazeley could slot in Herdman in the starting lineup against USMNT.
NZ possible XI: Sims; O'Leary, Surman, Hughes, Linder; Conchie, McKay; Wallace, Herdman, Garbett; Colloty
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sims, Gray, A. Kelly-Heald
|Defenders:
|Surman, L. Kelly-Heald, Raj, Hughes, Linder, Supyk, Jarvie, O'Leary
|Midfielders:
|Conchie, McKay, Manuel, Herdman, Fay, Karunaratne, Garbett
|Forwards:
|Donkers, Colloty, Wallace
Head-to-Head Record
USA U20 have met New Zealand twice in the past and won both games.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|1/6/2017
|USA 6-0 New Zealand
|U20 World Cup
|2/6/2015
|New Zealand 0-4 USA
|U20 World Cup