USMNT U17 vs France U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between USA and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U-17 United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will take on France counterparts in a battle for the top spot in Group E of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Saturday. France have a better goal difference after two games but both teams are tied on six points ahead of the final group clash at the Jakarta International Stadium.

Nimfasha Berchimas scored three goals in the first two games for the USMNT as they beat South Korea and Burkina Faso. France also beat those two teams but they are yet to concede a goal in this tournament. With both teams looking strong, fans can expect a close encounter.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA vs France kick-off time

Date: November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 pm GMT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

The game between USMNT and France will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 1 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch USA vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on FIFA+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platforms after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Nimfasha Berchimas has led the way for the United States attack with three goals, He is the joint-second leading scorer in the tournament and will lead the line in the crucial third group game against France.

With no fresh injury issues in the team, the CONCACAF U-17 Championship runners-up will hope to field their strongest lineup.

USMNT U17 predicted XI: Beaudry; Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins; Corcoran, Soma, Medina; Berchimas, Figueroa, Burton.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beaudry, Ferre, Campagnolo Defenders: Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins, Banks, Harangi Midfielders: Corcoran, Soma, Medina, Habroune, Morales, Rudisill Forwards: Berchimas, Burton, Vazquez, Miller, Figueroa, Jamison

France team news

France have a fully fit squad at their disposal and will be confident of putting up a good display against USMNT on Saturday. They are currently atop the group standings due to a superior goal difference.

France have qualified for the knockout stage on each of their World Cup appearance to date. They have also won all three of their group matches in each of the last three editions of the competition and will be looking to keep that record intact.

France U17 predicted XI: Niflore, Sadi, Meupiyo, Sanda, Titi, Bouneb, Bouabre, Amougou, Gomis, Lambourde, Diallo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Argney, Niflore, Viel Defenders: Sanda, Menadjou, Sadi, Sangui, Tchaptchet, Titi, Zague Midfielders: Amougou, Bouabre, Bouneb, Ferro, Sylla Forwards: Bouchenna, Diallo, Gomis, Lambourde, Issoufou, Tincres

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between USMNT and France in the U-17 age category.

