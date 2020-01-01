USMNT striker Weah set for spell on the sidelines with torn hamstring

It is another cruel blow for the 19-year-old, who has been restricted to just three appearances this season

United States international Timothy Weah tore his hamstring again in action for on Sunday as he made his return from a six-month lay-off.

Former Paris-Saint Germain striker Weah suffered the same injury in August, just weeks after signing a five-year deal at Lille.

The 19-year-old - son of former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah - made only his third appearance for Lille as an 80th-minute substitute against in .

Although Weah played out the remainder of the 2-1 defeat, he confirmed on Instagram on Monday he had suffered a setback.

Lille then clarified the injury on Twitter as a right hamstring tear, with no time frame given for his return to the field.

“During his return to first-team action against Marseille on Sunday, Timothy Weah suffered a tear to his right hamstring,” the post read. “Our forward will now begin a process of rehabilitation. The entire team at LOSC wish Tim a speedy recovery.”

Weah wrote on Instagram: "Felt amazing to be on the field again with my team-mates after six months, and thank you to our beautiful supporters who came out and cheered us on.

"But unfortunately for me, things didn't go as planned and I've injured myself again.

"Better days will come and I know that God is watching over me. Small setback for a major comeback."

Born in Brooklyn, Weah spent time in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy system and at the Academy before moving to PSG as a 14-year-old in 2014.

He signed a professional contract with the French champions three years later, though he would make just six appearances for the senior side.

The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at , scoring four goals in 17 appearances to help the Glasgow club retain the Scottish Premiership.

He joined Lille in June, with the Ligue 1 club paying a reported €10 million (£8m/$11m) for his services.

Weah also has eight caps for the U.S. national team, having made his debut in March 2018.