USMNT star Adams could miss start of Bundesliga season with groin injury

The 20-year-old has been unable to shake off an issue that has troubled him since last season, leaving his availabilty for Leipzig's opener in doubt

midfielder Tyler Adams is in danger of missing the start of the season as he recovers from a lingering groin injury.

United States international Adams dealt with the problem last season following his January move to Leipzig from the , missing five of the club’s final six league games of the campaign.

He then returned for club’s final Bundesliga game, starting and playing 64 minutes in a 2-1 defeat to .

Adams then suited up for the DFB-Pokal final against a week later and put in 65 minutes in the 3-0 loss to the German champions.

However, the injury returned over the summer and Adams was forced to pull out of duty, missing the Gold Cup, where the Americans finished second after a 1-0 defeat to in the final.

It was hoped Adams would be ready to return to the Leipzig squad at the end of July, had he began individual training while rehabbing the injury earlier in the month.

Instead, Leipzig have confirmed he remains missing from team training, with his availability for the start of the new Bundesliga season in doubt.

New Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said the team are doing all they can to get Adams back on the field, but they are taking no risks with the 20-year-old midfielder.

"Our medical department are doing everything they can, but Tyler's injury is complicated," Nagelsmann told Bild. "Suddenly you're pain-free and expect to get involved again, but it's misleading."

Article continues below

Adams made a favorable first impression at the club after joining last January, appearing in 10 Bundesliga contests and starting eight of those. He contributed a pair of assists in his debut half-season with Leipzig, as the club finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the 2019-20 group stages.

Leipzig will close out their pre-season programme with friendlies against and before getting their season underway on August 11 against second-division club Onsabruck in the DFB-Pokal.

Their Bundesliga campaign starts a week later with a trip to newly-promoted Union Berlin.