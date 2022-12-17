'There was no vote' - USMNT's Ream responds to Reyna World Cup controversy amid claims poll almost sent forward home

U.S. defender Tim Ream minimized a reported conflict with Gio Reyna as he denied claims that there was a vote to decide if he should be sent home.

Reyna barely featured at World Cup

Accused of a lack of effort

Ream says there was no vote to send him home

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna barely featured at the World Cup and it was later revealed that coach Gregg Berhalter considered sending him home. It was then reported by some outlets that the team held a poll to decide if he should leave the camp, and there was only one more vote in favour of him staying than being sent away. Ream denied that rumor.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ream insists no such poll occurred, as he said on the Indirect podcast: "I mean for us, it’s a non-story. We dealt with it in camp, things moved on, we moved past it and that’s where we are. The players, there was no vote. So we can put that to bed.

"And like I said, we addressed it in camp and [Reyna] did what he had to do, and obviously came on against Netherlands and played a pretty solid 45 minutes for us and helped to kind of drag us back into the game. So yeah for us, that’s it. That’s the end of it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The issue surrounding Reyna was regarding a lack of effort in training, but the Borussia Dortmund star hit back at the criticism he received, saying: "I am disappointed that there is continuing coverage of this matter (as well as some highly fictionalized versions of events) and extremely surprised that anyone on the U.S. men's team staff would contribute to it."

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Gregg Berhalter's team is in action again in January when they take on Serbia in an international friendly.