USMNT midfielder Eryk Williamson suffers torn ACL for second time in career in blow for Portland Timbers

USMNT and Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson is confirmed to have suffered a torn ACL for the second time in his career.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Timbers announced on Tuesday that Williamson had suffered from another ACL tear, the second of his career. He will undergo surgery on his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The midfielder suffered from his first ACL tear in the 2021 season in his left knee.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Come back even stronger, E 💙" wrote the USMNT on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While this is Williamson's second ACL tear it is a silver lining that the first tear occurred in the other knee. The club will be looking into rehabilitation programs for the 25-year-old when the time for his return approaches.

DID YOU KNOW: The Timbers have won 44.7% of the MLS matches Williamson has started since the start of the 2020 season compared to 37.3% of the matches he didn't start.

WHAT NEXT? The Timbers will definitely miss the services of Williamson, while the player will be disappointed at another setback in his USMNT ambitions. He has six career senior caps, but injuries have contributed to his inability to lock down a permanent roster spot.

