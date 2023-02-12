WATCH: USMNT hopeful Malik Tillman scores hugely controversial goal for Rangers after Partick Thistle attempt to give ball back following stoppage

USMNT hopeful Malik Tillman sparked some ugly scenes as he scored an extremely controversial goal for Rangers in Scotland.

Tillman bagged extremely controversial goal

Sparked brawl between two teams

Beale ordered his side allow goal against them

WHAT HAPPENED? Partick Thistle looked to be gearing up to return the ball to Rangers after they kicked it out of play for one of their players to receive treatment. However, Tillman stole it off Thistle defender Kevin Holt and had a clear run at goal due to the nature of the situation. He scored, putting Rangers 2-1 up in the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie and sparked some ugly scenes as a brawl erupted between both sets of players. Michael Beale, the manager at Ibrox, then ordered his team to let Thistle score by way of an apology for the situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: USMNT's other Rangers player, James Sands, eventually ensured the debacle was for nothing as he scored the winner five minutes from time to send Beale's side into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR RANGERS? Rangers face Livingston next before an Old Firm meeting with Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final on February 26.