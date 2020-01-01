USMNT international Ledezma ruled out for season after PSV midfielder suffers ACL injury

The 20-year-old, who won his first senior cap for his country against Panama last month, will spend the rest of the campaign on the sidelines

midfielder Richard Ledezma will miss the rest of the season after the club confirmed that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament in Thursday's victory against Omonia.

The U.S. international went down just after the opening quarter-hour at Philips Stadion, following a mistimed tackle that saw him have to be subsequently stretchered off the field, as his side confirmed top spot in Group E, ahead of Granada.

Subsequent scans have confirmed that the 20-year-old has torn the ACL in his right knee, with the club confirming that he will not play again this season for the club.

"Investigation has shown that Richard Ledezma sustained a serious knee injury during the match against Omonia on Thursday evening," read an official statement .

"The American has torn the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee and will not play again this season. Ledezma is facing months of rehabilitation."

Born in Phoenix, Ledezma came through the academy system at outfit , where he made his first professional appearance as a member of their reserve outfit Real Monarchs.

He moved to the in 2018 after signing with PSV and initially came through their reserve outfit Jong PSV.

A string of impressive performances - coupled with a senior debut last month against , where he provided two assists off the bench - had seen him work his way into Roger Schmidt's first-team selection in recent weeks.

He picked up his first senior start for the club in their 1-0 league win over Sparta Rotterdam last month and was making his maiden European start against Cypriot outfit Omonia on Thursday when he suffered his injury.

Ledezma now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he looks to battle back for the 2021-22 campaign.

PSV, who currently sit third in the Eredivisie, will now look to continue their charge for the summit, having amassed seven wins from 11 league games so far this term.

They slipped to a 2-2 draw with Heerenveen last time out, but still gained on top two and Vitesse, after the pair were defeated by Twente and Zwolle respectively.