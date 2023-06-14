Former USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter contacted by Club America after being identified as Liga MX club's top managerial candidate

The USMNT's former head coach Gregg Berhalter has reportedly been identified as the number one managerial choice for Mexican side Club America.

Berhalter wanted by Club America

Club make contact as he is first choice

Sparta Rotterdam & Swansea also interests

WHAT HAPPENED? The American left his post at the helm of the Stars and Stripes shortly after their last-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup, as he saw his contract expire before it was not renewed amid a blackmail controversy storm. Berhalter has been out of work since the turn of the year, but TUDN have revealed this break may be coming to an end, as Liga MX giants America have reportedly earmarked the New Jersey-born coach to take over this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: America are without a manager following the resignation of Fernando Ortiz last month, which came after his side's Clausura semi-final defeat to rivals C.D. Guadalajara. TUDN notes that Berhalter places as high as number one on America's priority list for their next managerial appointment. As such, it is believed that they have already made contact with the former USMNT boss.

AND WHAT'S MORE: And they may have to move quickly to get their man. A return to the helm of the U.S. men's national team looks unlikely but hasn't been ruled out, while another American link-up with Championship side Swansea was mooted late last month. As recently as Monday, Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam were linked with a move for Berhalter, as his options begin to rack up.

WHAT NEXT FOR BERHALTER? The ex-USMNT coach has a choice to make. As it stands, only Swansea, Sparta and America have registered concrete interest for the 49-year-old - not the U.S. - meaning he looks destined to try a new challenge elsewhere.